Who You Want to Be 15

Four inch squares from cut up paintings form the basis for me to draw something! anything! in pen on top. For more info, look here.
Here’s another group pulled from the pile at random.
Here they are as individual images.
Four inch squares from cut up paintings form the basis for me to draw something! anything! in pen on top. For more info, look here.
Here’s another group pulled from the pile at random.
Here they are as individual images.
These are wonderful! I like the mysterious man!
Thank you. Me too. It’s a bit of a surreal situation I have given him to cope with…
💚💚💚