Artist Books: 5

During July-August 2023, I am participating in an online class at the Smithsonian taught by Marcie Wolf-Hubbard (of Tiny House fame). This time the subject is artist books – creating them with and as mixed media art.

Recently it’s sketchbooks that have emerged as my artist book form. Now I am ready to return, even if just for a little while, to earlier styles. I will take you along as I work through this studio class.

I have made a number of artist books over the years, but nothing recently. Here are three from the past: Quest in a Book; In November; Warm-Hearted Season.

On August 16 Marcie demonstrated photo transfer techniques using contact paper or packaging tape. Basically, in this process, you stick the contact paper or tape to the image, soak it in water, and then peel the paper off, leaving the ink behind. You end up with a see-through version of the original image (where the paper did not have ink, it leaves a clear space around the ink, after the paper is peeled off). The image is not reversed but appears as it did in the original.

The resulting transfer can be placed into a collage and the existing background will show through, altering the way the image looks. It can be an effective addition to a mixed media work, and can also be painted on or otherwise added to.

I did not create any photo transfers, though I listened and watched as Marcie demonstrated. I don’t like the inclusion of the plasticky surfaces in collage – just my personal preference – I prefer to stick with paper, paint, and so on. Instead, I worked in my hardback artist book that’s just getting started.

I have added something to every page in the book to get things started. Now, my intention is to skip around the pages, adding as I wish, until I think a page is finished. I’m not going in order through the book – just drifting , instead, as I think I have said.

As I was flipping through the pages I got stopped on this one and spent a lot of time working on it. When I began it was a few bits of random magazine images, including a green dress. Looking through my photos I saw one of my recently repainted kitchen cabinets and added it in. The idea of baking a cake came into my mind. The rest of the image just…happened.

I also worked in a couple of my ongoing artist sketchbooks. This little one started with me gluing in the bluish paper scraps on an India ink background – I had made the papers in the earlier gelli printing class. I then scrabbled through my box of odds and ends and came up with the things in the sky (clouds or smoke from factory chimneys, I like both ideas). Add a little highway and some tunnels and voila! All done.

I had a number of torn-out book pages that I had been scribbling on with my dip pen and India ink, or I had dripped on, or smeared, in some effort to either clean something up or to do a quick trial. I glued them at random on a page in my current large sketchbook. I like the way this looks – I will do a bit more to the page, but I think it’s 90% there? Time will tell.

More next week!