Who You Want to Be 13 a

Four inch squares from cut up paintings form the basis for me to draw something! anything! in pen on top. For more info, look here.
Here’s another group pulled from the pile at random. As a note, I got mixed up with my numbering. Two #13’s. OK, so this one has to be #13 a. Apologies!
Here they are as individual images.
I like butterfly lady on pink best (or lady with batwing sweater).
🧡
That last one, the lady on the right, are they French Curls???? If not, they can be just to me.
Flying!
did I thank you for the wonderful postcard? If not, thank you! (K)