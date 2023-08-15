Who You Want to Be 13

Four inch squares from cut up paintings form the basis for me to draw something! anything! in pen on top. For more info, look here.
Here’s another group pulled from the pile at random.
Here they are as individual images.
Four inch squares from cut up paintings form the basis for me to draw something! anything! in pen on top. For more info, look here.
Here’s another group pulled from the pile at random.
Here they are as individual images.
That little tiny dog…..just too cute for words!
Thank you. I think so too, I love his expression, I had a stroke of luck in getting that look.