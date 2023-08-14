Artist Books: 4

During July-August 2023, I am participating in an online class at the Smithsonian taught by Marcie Wolf-Hubbard (of Tiny House fame). This time the subject is artist books – creating them with and as mixed media art.
Recently it’s sketchbooks that have emerged as my artist book form. Now I am ready to return, even if just for a little while, to earlier styles. I will take you along as I work through this studio class.
I have made a number of artist books over the years, but nothing recently. Here are three from the past:
On August 9 we worked with the Gelli Plate and did some printing. The Gelli Arts Gel Printing Plate, as it is officially called according to the label on the one I used, is a flexible printing plate meant to mimic the effects of printing with gelatin (yes, like what Jello is made from). The soft squishy surface means that a lot of detail can be picked up and transferred to the paper without using a lot of force. Contrast this with printing with a press, where the plates are rigid and printing is done as a lot of pressure transfers the ink to the paper.
I’ve used the Gelli Plate before and I am medium in my feelings about it. It works just as advertised – I guess for me I’m just not that interested in printing. I prefer to paint or draw directly. But, I did make a number of papers and designs using the plate that will be useful in my artist book. Here are two prints as I made them – the first with one pass; the second I printed a couple of layers on the same paper.
Here is one where I smeared a variety of colors on the plate and printed, then I did the same with more colors and printed on top. I then painted in around the shapes that resulted. I think this page will be further adjusted and added to but it’s a good start.
Here I printed on top of a page in the artist book I am working on. I had done a negative-space figure using India ink on the page and printed over it. I like the look of this and I might be finished with this page. I’ll let some time pass and decide.
I’m with you on the gelli plate. To me they just always look like watered down paintings. I had to do testing on one and the only technique I liked the outcomes was scribing into it which gives some decent line work. At least your images have some nice bold color to work with. Well if I know you they will turn into something very different from the typical gelli plate
Thank you. I even get worried when I draw lines on it because I feel like I am going to puncture it.
Oh, you can. I used an etching needle. The results were the only thing I liked. I seem to remember the plate healed itself. But I don’t know if they changed the way they make them. I was given one to play with during a residency to see what I thought. Maybe an inconspicuous test area ?? Actually I will look thus up because I’m curious
I have a gelling plate somewhere but I’ve never used it. I like the effects you got.
And as you know I’m very interested in artists books, so looking forward to your posts. (K)
Thank you. The Gelli Plate does pick up details well with the squishiness of it but I feel like I get the same effects with other means, pretty much, without so much messiness (I find the plate hard to clean up). The larger book I am trying out means it will take some time to finish and I wonder how I will post it? Maybe page by page as they occur…???
Autocorrect made an interesting word from Gelli. .. Page by page seems like a good idea. Like a serial.
Such cool effects with the Gelli Plate – wow!
I feel like it would be very well suited to printing on fabric, too. You can use pretty much any kind of paint on it, so I am sure fabric paint would work.