Artist Books: 4

During July-August 2023, I am participating in an online class at the Smithsonian taught by Marcie Wolf-Hubbard (of Tiny House fame). This time the subject is artist books – creating them with and as mixed media art.

Recently it’s sketchbooks that have emerged as my artist book form. Now I am ready to return, even if just for a little while, to earlier styles. I will take you along as I work through this studio class.

I have made a number of artist books over the years, but nothing recently. Here are three from the past: Quest in a Book; In November; Warm-Hearted Season.

On August 9 we worked with the Gelli Plate and did some printing. The Gelli Arts Gel Printing Plate, as it is officially called according to the label on the one I used, is a flexible printing plate meant to mimic the effects of printing with gelatin (yes, like what Jello is made from). The soft squishy surface means that a lot of detail can be picked up and transferred to the paper without using a lot of force. Contrast this with printing with a press, where the plates are rigid and printing is done as a lot of pressure transfers the ink to the paper.

I’ve used the Gelli Plate before and I am medium in my feelings about it. It works just as advertised – I guess for me I’m just not that interested in printing. I prefer to paint or draw directly. But, I did make a number of papers and designs using the plate that will be useful in my artist book. Here are two prints as I made them – the first with one pass; the second I printed a couple of layers on the same paper.

Here is one where I smeared a variety of colors on the plate and printed, then I did the same with more colors and printed on top. I then painted in around the shapes that resulted. I think this page will be further adjusted and added to but it’s a good start.

Here I printed on top of a page in the artist book I am working on. I had done a negative-space figure using India ink on the page and printed over it. I like the look of this and I might be finished with this page. I’ll let some time pass and decide.

More next week! See you then with Artist Book info.