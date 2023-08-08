I Catch Hold of Inspiration

You may remember I recently did a painting of my new art room:

In this view we are looking at the back of the room. I now have another view of this room from a different spot. Pretend you are looking through those windows with the curtains blowing, into the room. You will see me standing at my table and behind me the furniture in the room, and then beyond that – a tree outside the window.

That’s what this painting shows.

I named it as I did because the picture also explains how I feel about inspiration. Ideas don’t come from inside my head, I believe. Instead, I reach out and grasp them, or else they land in my hand. Then we work together to make the art.