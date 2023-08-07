Artist Books: 3

During July-August 2023, I am participating in an online class at the Smithsonian taught by Marcie Wolf-Hubbard (of Tiny House fame). This time the subject is artist books – creating them with and as mixed media art.

Recently it’s sketchbooks that have emerged as my artist book form. Now I am ready to return, even if just for a little while, to earlier styles. I will take you along as I work through this studio class.

I have made a number of artist books over the years, but nothing recently. Here are three from the past: Quest in a Book; In November; Warm-Hearted Season.

On August 2 we talked about working from photos or other sources to create our own paintings/drawings to use in mixed media and our altered books.

Our instructor Marcie showed us a photo of a bird (she told us its name but I have forgotten it) and we interpreted it in our various ways.

I like birds, but they are not a subject I would choose to draw or paint in any kind of attempt to actually depict it. Well, all the better, I thought, however it turns out, I’ll be fine with it.

I did two versions. You know I like to work quickly. I drew with India ink and a bamboo brush and then I filled in with acrylics, markers, and some printing techniques using a couple of items I had at hand. Here is one bird on a page in my current WIP small sketchbook:

And here is the other one, in the book I am altering –

Wait, before I show you the image, let me show you the book. Inspired by a book Marcie showed us of her own, I decided that I would try out filling an adult-sized novel vs. the kids’ books I have done in the past. I’ve been going through it and adding something to each page in a random process that includes paints, markers, and/or collage. I figure I’ll then be able to flip through it when I want to work on it and choose a page that sets off a spark in my mind. No theme, nothing like that – just wanderings.

Here is the book:

Quite unprepossessing, right? I hope to liven things up. Here is the bird page I mentioned.

*********

Update on a couple of other items: I did another reworking of a photo in the manner we tried out in last week’s class. Before…

And after. (The location is one of the entrances to the Goodstay Gardens, Wilmington, DE).

I glued the photos I altered last week into various sketchbooks and plan to add on to the pages when I get some good ideas. Here is one that I have finished. From this…

…to this…

…to this. It’s interesting to me how the emphasis changes when I add the lower and sections to the existing composition by putting it on a page and filling in or extending.

OK, that’s it for now! More next week.