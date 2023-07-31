Artist Books: 1

During July-August 2023, I am participating in an online class at the Smithsonian taught by Marcie Wolf-Hubbard (of Tiny House fame). This time the subject is artist books – creating them with and as mixed media art.

I have made a number of artist books over the years, but nothing recently. Here are three from the past: Quest in a Book; In November; Warm-Hearted Season.

Recently it’s sketchbooks that have emerged as my artist book form. Now I am ready to return, even if just for a little while, to earlier styles.

In our first class, we reviewed various methods of altering existing books as well as collage methods. To get us started we made a simple accordion book. We all started off the same way – cutting out pages of print from whatever sources we had and gluing them to the book “pages”. The next steps were up to us.

I then chose different words in the text that appealed to me and marked them in color. Then I painted over the rest of the book. As I looked over the text I had marked, it had a sun/moon/space theme, I thought. So I added some moons, stars, earths, and sky to finish things up. Here are the results.

Here is an outer space view:

And here is a view from the earth, with our blue sky and sunshine and a daylight moon.

Making this simple structure was a lot of fun and it reminded me of how much I like making books.