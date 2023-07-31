Artist Books: 1

During July-August 2023, I am participating in an online class at the Smithsonian taught by Marcie Wolf-Hubbard (of Tiny House fame). This time the subject is artist books – creating them with and as mixed media art.
I have made a number of artist books over the years, but nothing recently. Here are three from the past:
Recently it’s sketchbooks that have emerged as my artist book form. Now I am ready to return, even if just for a little while, to earlier styles.
In our first class, we reviewed various methods of altering existing books as well as collage methods. To get us started we made a simple accordion book. We all started off the same way – cutting out pages of print from whatever sources we had and gluing them to the book “pages”. The next steps were up to us.
I then chose different words in the text that appealed to me and marked them in color. Then I painted over the rest of the book. As I looked over the text I had marked, it had a sun/moon/space theme, I thought. So I added some moons, stars, earths, and sky to finish things up. Here are the results.
Here is an outer space view:
And here is a view from the earth, with our blue sky and sunshine and a daylight moon.
Making this simple structure was a lot of fun and it reminded me of how much I like making books.
How fun! I like the end results. I think it is interesting that your approach was to highlight specific words in the text to give you the thematic inspiration for the rest of the book given the way you also use single words as the inspiration for your poetry.