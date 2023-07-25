Who You Want to Be 9 5 Replies Four inch squares from cut up paintings form the basis for me to draw something! anything! in pen on top. For more info, look here. Here’s another group pulled from the pile at random. Like this:Like Loading...
I’m starting to wish that I had old paintings to cut down!
Well, I also recommend just random colors on paper, paint designs, whatever, doesn’t have to be anything , just so it is colorful. And then cut that up. I also recommend using a big piece of paper, such as 18 x 24″ mixed media. The large scale encourages making large “paintings” and that seems to work better when you then cut them up into small squares.
The final painting makes me think of looking out of a window and seeing the sunset over the city streets. I really love the composition of the middle painting. The way the house is tucked into the corner pivots in my mind between being snug and cozy and also eerie. My brain also cannot decide whether the visual texture on the left is a stormy sky or tumultuous waves crashing on a shore. I really appreciate that this piece is open to interpretation.
Thank you. I think you are hitting on what I like so much about these drawings (doing them, I mean): as I draw, I am following the colors and shapes, but as the drawing goes on, a story does develop, and at some point, I am illustrating that story or feeling or whatever. I love this process.
These are wonderful, Claudia, the rhythm you achieve in these small paintings is impressive!