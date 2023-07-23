Who You Want to Be 8 7 Replies Four inch squares from cut up paintings form the basis for me to draw something! anything! in pen on top. For more info, look here. Here’s another group pulled from the pile at random. Like this:Like Loading...
I love the red orange panel. Like a circus clown having a convetsation with a creepy guy and his dog while a giant bug flys overhead.
Thank you. I really like this one too and it emerged from whatever the shapes looked like to me with no thought how it all went together, but…in the end I saw it just like you did and I love it. You just say, what is going on here? Absurdity! Yes, but. In some world this is entirely possible. I like to think about it.
My favourite in this set is the top one. It makes me think of my eyes zooming in to the top of a haunted mansion having spotted something elusive flitting past one of the windows.
I love that idea. It’s the mood I was conjuring up in my mind as I was drawing. I was getting a feeling of a haunted old house and a murder mystery in the making (or having just happened) and that nice anticipatory feeling I get as I begin one of this kind of book of vicarious chills and shivery things to come…
Yeah, I love the red yellow one best. Great fun and nice warm colours.
Thank you. I love the color combination too – I have always loved red and yellow together.
More amazing recycling of your previous paintings. You are so prolific, you could have your own gallery with rotating exhibits every week!