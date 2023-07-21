Large Artist Sketchbook 2023 – Pages 6 and 7

Large Artist Sketchbook 2023 is here and ready to show you its contents.
The pages are filled by work made during June 2021 to March 2023. I’ve used the front and back of each page, and the book mostly goes in date order, but not always. Page spreads aren’t planned but occur as I fill the book up. The book size is 12″ x 9″.
I’ll show a page spread once a week. Thank you for coming along with me as I turn the pages of this book.
Here’s today’s page spread:
Here are individual views of the pages.
Awesome pages! There is something very mysterious about that solitary figure with the traffic light!
I love this one too, the murky colors!
Thank you. I like the feeling this image has and it’s the color that does it, I feel.
Thank you. I love the grayed out colors in this one, moody, I think. And the traffic light does make it lonely, I don’t really know why.
Found the cat in all of the rooms/spaces. Thanks for providing a bit of clever fun. Also enjoyed the contrast with the other, more moody (?) work
One thing I like about these sketch books is the unexpected juxtapositions. It’s like how salt makes sugar more sweet. The whimsical as compared with the atmospheric here, though not planned, I agree, it seems to make the impression each individual piece stronger.
J’aime beaucoup
Thank you so much!
Tell Bob the cat is on the porch unless the exterminator left the door open
In which case he’s gone next door and is swapping stories with the neighbors. Hopefully he won’t spill all the family secrets.
😄
The last image reminds me of Jack the ripper
I see that all right and I like the connection. This picture does have a turn to the dark here, a foreboding feeling.