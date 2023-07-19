5 thoughts on “Who You Want to Be 7

  3. Laura (PA Pict)

    I love the colour palette in this trio. The first one made me think of looking at plant cells through a microscope, the middle one made me think of a mountain peak in moonlight, and the last one made me think of someone experiencing that sense of being watched without being able to see who is watching them.

    Reply
    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      Thank you. I remember for two of the three I did not get any clear idea what to draw, so I just started in, and I think they are two of the most successful of the series. The mountain one, that was immediate and I drew and stopped, no thinking about that one! And I like the idea of trying to climb up that steep slippery slope!

      Reply

