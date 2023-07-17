Claudia McGill speaks (about art)

You may remember that I currently have several paintings and Tiny Houses on exhibit at The Art Trust in West Chester, PA. The exhibit is entitled “Dwell”. And as you might guess, it’s all about homes and houses and the emotions and associations that go along with them.

(Look here for my write-up of the opening and for more info about The Art Trust.)

On July 13, I was the featured artist for an art talk. Would you like to know what I said? Guess what, you can, and in my own words. The session was recorded. Take a look here to view it!

I’m very grateful to the Art Trust for this opportunity to show my work. If you want to know more about the organization, here’s where to find out.

