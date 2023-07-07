Large Artist Sketchbook 2023 – Pages 2 and 3

Large Artist Sketchbook 2023 is here and ready to show you its contents.

The pages are filled by work made during June 2021 to March 2023. I’ve used the front and back of each page, and the book mostly goes in date order, but not always. Page spreads aren’t planned but occur as I fill the book up. The book size is 12″ x 9″.

I’ll show a page spread once a week. Thank you for coming along with me as I turn the pages of this book.