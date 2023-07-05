I really enjoy photographing mannequins and reflections. When I can get a photo including both, I am just happy.

I also enjoy looking at the poses and body language of the groupings the mannequins compose.

After studying these two figures, (photographed at Suburban Square shopping center in Ardmore, PA, in June 2023) I have come up with possible scenarios.

1.

Blue dress lady has just come out with an outrageous statement and mesh skirt lady has said: I can’t believe you said that.”

2.

Blue dress lady and mesh skirt lady are once again confronted by the many inexplicable behaviors of the procession of humans before their window, but have long since given up being surprised; they merely look at each other in mutual boredom/condescension/mild amusement.

3.

Mesh skirt lady is glancing over to blue dress lady to see if she’s looking; if she is not, mesh skirt lady is going to readjust her underwear. She doesn’t mind that it’s visible, but it should look effortless, like all good fashion looks.

4.

or…..???? You tell me!