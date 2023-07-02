4 thoughts on “Who You Want to Be 2

  2. Angie K Walker

    I like the shapes and colours in the “lampshade” one best. And then I noticed the hands. Very collage.

    Reply
    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      Thank you. It is so interesting to me not only how I see the random colors and shapes and what I do with it, but then hearing what others think. I have a whole pile of these cut up papers waiting for me to get to them, many more to come!

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.