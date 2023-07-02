Who You Want to Be 2 4 Replies Four inch squares from cut up paintings form the basis for me to draw something! anything! in pen on top. For more info, look here. Here’s another group pulled from the pile at random. Like this:Like Loading...
Delightful!
I am intrigued by the title of this series of post about your large sketchbook…
Thank you. I wonder what will be next for these squares once I have drawn on all of them? We all evolve, I guess!
I like the shapes and colours in the “lampshade” one best. And then I noticed the hands. Very collage.
Thank you. It is so interesting to me not only how I see the random colors and shapes and what I do with it, but then hearing what others think. I have a whole pile of these cut up papers waiting for me to get to them, many more to come!