Large Artist Sketchbook 2023 – Front Cover and Page 1

Another sketchbook! Large Artist Sketchbook 2023 is here. It contains work made during June 2021 to March 2023. I’ve used the front and back of each page, and the book mostly goes in date order, but not always. Page spreads aren’t planned but occur as I fill the book up. The book size is 12″ x 9″.

I’ll show a page spread once a week. Thank you for coming along with me as I turn the pages of this book.

Here’s today’s page spread: the front cover, the inside front cover, and the first page.

Here are individual views of the pages.

If you have any questions as to the materials or techniques I used, let me know!

2 thoughts on “Large Artist Sketchbook 2023 – Front Cover and Page 1

