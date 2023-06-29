Who You Want to Be 1

I was going through large sketchbook I have had around for a while. The pages are 18″ x 24″ and mixed-media weight. I had been working along with the idea of creating a giant-sized Artist Sketchbook as I do with the smaller sized ones you are familiar with (the ones posted once a week).

I just don’t feel like making this sketchbook anymore. It’s too large. It bores me to cover all that acreage in this format. So… I saved a few pages that I liked and cut the rest into 4″ x 4″ squares. (There is a good possibility I will cut up the rest of the images later on. Wait and see.)

I’ve now embarked on the semi-official project (meaning, I’ll keep doing it as long as I feel like it) of using the random paint marks as the jumping-off point for little drawings. My only rule is to use either black or white pen, no colors.

What I will do with this collection, I do not know. I’ll get back to you on that later, I guess. For now, I’ll just post them and you can take a look.

Here’s a group pulled from the pile at random.