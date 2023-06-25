Neutral to Color!

As you may remember from recent paint brochure posts, I have a lot of white-paint color cards around. I picked up the pile one night a couple of weeks or so ago and I was going to draw the faces of the actors on the TV show I was watching. With my eyes shut. Most of the time, anyway. And I do go back and add a few details if I think it will make the picture more interesting.

All right, so I did a few and then I decided that I had had just enough of these paint cards and the color white, so I stopped. But, it’s not the fault of the people I did create that I got fed up with the whole thing, so…here is their chance to say their piece.

Next time I want to work with paint cards, I will choose COLOR!

BRIGHT VIVID IN YOUR FACE COLOR!