Neutral to Color!

As you may remember from recent paint brochure posts, I have a lot of white-paint color cards around. I picked up the pile one night a couple of weeks or so ago and I was going to draw the faces of the actors on the TV show I was watching. With my eyes shut. Most of the time, anyway. And I do go back and add a few details if I think it will make the picture more interesting.
All right, so I did a few and then I decided that I had had just enough of these paint cards and the color white, so I stopped. But, it’s not the fault of the people I did create that I got fed up with the whole thing, so…here is their chance to say their piece.
🤍
But these are so expressive! Your word and visual art come together so well!
These are fascinating. Each person wears an expression different from the others, and the unpredictable lines you drew bring the faces to life in a variety of ways that feel new.