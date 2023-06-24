As you’ve heard, I’ve moved to a new house. Forgive me for starting every post with this sentence but the new context of my life shows up in everything right now!

Anyway, one of my hopes for a new home was to be able to have my studio above ground, aka not in the basement. In this house I have achieved this goal. I now occupy what would otherwise be the living room (we do have a place to sit, watch TV, etc, which is the family room off the kitchen).

Yes, I am above ground and can look out the windows and see trees and sunshine! What a great feeling it is. Here the room is in real life.

I thought I would commemorate the change in a painting. I had one I had done some time ago, a very abstract graffiti style kind of thing. At the time it was fun to do but its appeal for me faded very quickly. I’m just more happy with the presence of some representational elements in any picture I make.

I’d had my eye on this painting for a redo for some time, so I grabbed it and got to work. In the end, very little of the original painting survived, and yet by its presence it influenced me in how I worked. I find it very interesting that the more color, noise, etc., that’s on a canvas, the easier I find my way through to the final image.

And, since I was painting a real place, I had a lot of elements that needed to be included. You see my rug to protect the floor (an indoor/outdoor patio rug, very inexpensive and nicer than a drop cloth); my work tables; one of the windows (and its future curtains); and representatives of all the art I hope to enjoy making in this room. And that is my house in the upper right hand corner!

“In the New Art Room”, acrylics, 20″ x 16″, 2023.