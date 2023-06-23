Small Artist Sketchbook 2022 – Page 72 – The End!

We are on a journey through another one of my small artist sketchbooks. As with all my books of this type, I take a sketchbook and fill it with whatever I feel like doing at the time. No planning, just enjoyment.

This book was done between August 2020 and February 2022, more or less (I date each page as I do it).

I don’t go through the book page by page in order, though in general the earlier images are at the front and the later ones following – but sometimes I skip pages and come back later, or do some other thing. No reason, that is just how I do it.

Here’s today’s page spread. This image is the last one in the book, and so it stands alone next to the back cover.

Thank you for going along with me on this journey through the book!

If you have any questions as to the materials or techniques I used, let me know. I love to answer questions!

  1. Diane

    A game of hide and seek. The girl is getting ready to count. The bird is giving instructions. How did you get the green? Marker? Watercolor?

    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      I love the hide and seek idea. The green is either watered down acrylic paint, most likely a color that was left on my brush after I used it in something else I was working on at the same time; or acrylic ink, but I think paint because ink tends to be a little shiny. From the looks of it I glued the drawing in white (which I remember making in another notebook) to the page and then later came back and painted the green, then later did the rest of the drawing inspired by the original one.

