Small Artist Sketchbook 2022 – Page 72 – The End!

We are on a journey through another one of my small artist sketchbooks. As with all my books of this type, I take a sketchbook and fill it with whatever I feel like doing at the time. No planning, just enjoyment.
This book was done between August 2020 and February 2022, more or less (I date each page as I do it).
I don’t go through the book page by page in order, though in general the earlier images are at the front and the later ones following – but sometimes I skip pages and come back later, or do some other thing. No reason, that is just how I do it.
A game of hide and seek. The girl is getting ready to count. The bird is giving instructions. How did you get the green? Marker? Watercolor?
I love the hide and seek idea. The green is either watered down acrylic paint, most likely a color that was left on my brush after I used it in something else I was working on at the same time; or acrylic ink, but I think paint because ink tends to be a little shiny. From the looks of it I glued the drawing in white (which I remember making in another notebook) to the page and then later came back and painted the green, then later did the rest of the drawing inspired by the original one.
