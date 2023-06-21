“Dwell” opening 6/16/23

How about a little tour through the gallery during the opening reception for the Dwell Exhibit? I’ve got a few photos from the event to show you. And if you want to see more, check the online gallery at The Art Trust’s site.

We arrived in West Chester, PA and found the town full of people – it’s a popular spot for dining, shopping, and socializing, especially on weekend nights. The gallery is located in the middle of town across from the street from the county courthouse.

Let’s go inside the gallery. Believe it or not, it’s also a branch of Meridian Bank, who sponsors the gallery and provides the space.

I thought the work of us four artists looked great together.

My husband and I posed for our portraits:

Oh wait, here’s that portrait I meant to show:

What a nice evening we had. I enjoyed meeting the other artists and talking to the people who stopped in to see the works. Another one of the Tiny Houses sold (one was sold on the first day of the exhibit earlier in the week). I am very happy about that for a lot of reasons, including the fact that I am donating all the proceeds of the TH’s to The Art Trust, rather than just the gallery percentage. I feel good about being able to contribute.

All right , that’s it for the exhibit right now. If you are in West Chester, PA, stop in and see it!

We will be doing an artists’ talk in July – I will alert you as I know more. I believe they may record it, in which case you might be able to see it online.

Happy Art!