Little People at the Park

Remember those little people I painted on the tiny wood blocks? Here are four more of them going out on their own.

My husband and I were exploring the Brandywine Creek State Park, about 10 minutes from our house. I have the ambition to walk every (marked) trail and then I will reward myself with a sticker for my car. We tackled the 5K course today. There are lots of stacked stone walls crossing the fields in this section of the park. Along the way I left these little guys on a stile.

Love is all you need!

    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      I don’t know how many of these I will do (meaning after I finish the Little People currently underway). It depends on what I can figure out how to make that can go outside. But I like it, you are right, it does seem like a throwback to less fraught days.

