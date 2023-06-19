Little People at the Park

Remember those little people I painted on the tiny wood blocks? Here are four more of them going out on their own.
My husband and I were exploring the Brandywine Creek State Park, about 10 minutes from our house. I have the ambition to walk every (marked) trail and then I will reward myself with a sticker for my car. We tackled the 5K course today. There are lots of stacked stone walls crossing the fields in this section of the park. Along the way I left these little guys on a stile.
Love is all you need!
I’m enjoying your art drops. Reminds me of pre pandemic simpler times
I don’t know how many of these I will do (meaning after I finish the Little People currently underway). It depends on what I can figure out how to make that can go outside. But I like it, you are right, it does seem like a throwback to less fraught days.