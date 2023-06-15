My mind is very busy these days since we moved to our new house, as there is a lot to do with settling in and getting the renovation projects we have planned started. So my artwork activities have mostly been small in scope recently.

When I bought frames for the art that was going to the Dwell exhibit, they came with little wood blocks about 1/2 the size of my thumb. I do not exactly know what they were for, framing-wise; I did know they cried out to be turned into little people.

So when I was working on the recent Tiny House 19 I painted the little blocks. Then one night as I was sitting on the sofa watching TV I colored in their personalities using acrylic markers.

Here are the group portraits:

What is their plan? Well, it’s to take a little love out into the world.

I plan to let them go when I find them places I think they might capture someone’s eye. Art drop-offs, I have called such activities in the past, and I usually chronicle them in my personal blog, but this time, I’ll show you here where the first group went right here.

There is a path leading from my neighborhood as a shortcut to a main road, letting out near the library. Going to the library on June 13 I saw the fence and thought, hmmm… How about that middle board?

On the way back I left four little people.

Here they are.

Makes me think of the Jackie DeShannon song, Put a Little Love in Your Heart!