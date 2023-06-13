Just as I made a Tiny House (#18) as the last project in my art room at my previous house, I decided to do another one to inaugurate my art room in my new house. So, without further ado, here is it – Tiny House 19!

Here are a few exterior views:

Here is the interior. You can see that it is another 2 story plus attic structure.

Here is the attic:

I’ll show you a few of my favorite details. I put a little fish pond in the back yard of this house.

The floor of the second floor:

I also like this person I put on the inside of the front door though I do not know what or who it might be…

I always like to have some birds around my house.

Now, I’ll give you an array of photos so that you can look them over and see what you can see. There is no surface left undecorated! I like a lively house. Here’s to you, Tiny House 19, and thank you for getting my new art room off to a good start.