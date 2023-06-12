“Dwell” Exhibit at The Art Trust

This morning I dropped off several paintings and a trio of Tiny Houses as my participation in this four-person exhibit at The Art Trust, a gallery sponsored by Meridian Bank. It’s located in West Chester, PA, in the bank branch at 16 W. Market Street, right in the middle of downtown.

Here’s an explanation of the gallery’s mission from its website:

The Art Trust is a volunteer-based organization which supports and cultivates the exploration of a contemporary aesthetic for the benefit of artists and the community. We hold 6-8 exhibits a year. Thanks to the support of our corporate sponsor, Meridian Bank, we are able to use net proceeds from sales for art scholarships & sponsorships.

The theme of this exhibit is “Dwell”. And it’s just a coincidence that it is taking place right after I have changed my own dwelling place. At the time I was invited to participate, quite some time ago, I was thinking of moving, but no house possibilities had presented themselves. Now, here we are. How life does take us places, literally and figuratively!

The theme of home is very important to me, as you know from my artwork and my written work. I’m very pleased to be part of this exhibit..

Here I am:

If you happen to be in the area, I hope you might stop in and take a look. If that is not possible, go here to the Gallery and see the show online. The opening reception is this coming Friday. I am sure I will have pictures to show you!