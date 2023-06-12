“Dwell” Exhibit at The Art Trust

This morning I dropped off several paintings and a trio of Tiny Houses as my participation in this four-person exhibit at The Art Trust, a gallery sponsored by Meridian Bank. It’s located in West Chester, PA, in the bank branch at 16 W. Market Street, right in the middle of downtown.
Here’s an explanation of the gallery’s mission from its website:
The Art Trust is a volunteer-based organization which supports and cultivates the exploration of a contemporary aesthetic for the benefit of artists and the community. We hold 6-8 exhibits a year. Thanks to the support of our corporate sponsor, Meridian Bank, we are able to use net proceeds from sales for art scholarships & sponsorships.
The theme of this exhibit is “Dwell”. And it’s just a coincidence that it is taking place right after I have changed my own dwelling place. At the time I was invited to participate, quite some time ago, I was thinking of moving, but no house possibilities had presented themselves. Now, here we are. How life does take us places, literally and figuratively!
The theme of home is very important to me, as you know from my artwork and my written work. I’m very pleased to be part of this exhibit..
Here I am:
If you happen to be in the area, I hope you might stop in and take a look. If that is not possible, go here to the Gallery and see the show online. The opening reception is this coming Friday. I am sure I will have pictures to show you!
This show is perfect for you Claudia. I like the variety of responses in the show. (K)
Thank you. I felt the same way, that this is a theme close to my heart. I look forward to meeting the other artists at the opening and seeing their work in person.
Awesome Claudia, I wish I were close enough to come, it would be wonderful to see your work up close and from multiple angles. Interestingly, I follow Erika Stearly on IG and love her work also.
What a small world! I do not know her work except from just now encountering it as part of this exhibit. I will be extra interested to meet her because of your connection. And as for us meeting in person, I notice you do travel a lot, one day you may end up near here and who knows??? We may meet.
The theme of the show was so perfect for you given your recent move and the importance of home as a theme and recurring motif in your work. I hope the exhibition is a massive success.