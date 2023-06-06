In the last week or so that we lived at our previous house, just about a month ago or so, I decided that I would make a Tiny House before I packed up the studio to move. I felt it was important to have the last artwork I made at 451 (as we are now calling the old house in reference to its street number), be something home-related.
So, here is the finished dwelling, Tiny House 18.
I did a more elaborate porch on this house.
To construct it, I took a box and cut out the front, back, and one end of it. I then decorated it and added a larger piece of cardboard to the “porch floor” so that it would stick out beyond the porch. I didn’t use the original box end because when I tried out the look, it just needed to project out from the porch to look right, I don’t know why.
Here is an overhead shot of the porch.
I realized with this structure I would need to be more careful about the door’s fit and swing. In the end I just cut out a door, trimmed it a tiny bit so it would fit in the opening, and gave it hinges. It worked great.
For the attic story, I tried something new. I took a box (I think it was a cream cheese box or something similar) and cut it so that the side of the box formed a flattened peak. Then I attached it to the main body of the house. I felt this method worked well because I didn’t have to construct much yet I got an interesting look.
You can see I did my usual color and pattern-filled decor all over the house.
You may have noticed the “18” on the second story floor. The number was printed on the box I used, and I kept it, because I knew this one would be Tiny House…18! The eighteenth one in my procession of homes.
Now, what’s this?
It’s a close-up of that area to the left of the porch. When I was removing the shipping tape from the box I pulled off some of the upper layer of the cardboard. I love the look of the rippled surface so I gave it a few licks of paint and let it be.
Well, that is about it for Tiny House 18. I am now preparing to make Tiny House 19 as the first artwork made in my new art room at our new house!
J’adore tes Tony housse🏡💛💛💛
Thank you. Making them always makes me feel happy!
I think it was a good idea to commemorate your last art room and house this way. The 18 number story is very significant. Now that green lawn and walkway are exactly like tee walkway in my old backyard.
I am working on a new Tiny House now to be the first artwork done in my new art room. There was no 19 though in my materials. I may need to make sure I get it on the house somewhere.
This tiny house looks like an abandoned house for Satanists 😁
Tiny House 18 is a real beaut, Claudia! The porch is wonderful, and the attic, the shapes that make up the overall TH, the colors, the patterns, and everything else. Each TH is so lively. I really would love to live in one, but am very happy to live *with* one. I like that you post many photos of them — we can really get the feel of everything about them.
Thank you. I really enjoy embellishing every nook and cranny in each building and I always hope people will find new things to see in each one. That porch was a breakthrough for me. I feel I could make almost any architectural feature now if I just plan it out well enough.
What a great idea to make a tiny home as your last project in your former home! I like the detail of the 18 and wonder if you will be keeping some of the original surface print of your materials going forwards? I really like the texture of the corrugated cardboard.
I also really like that corrugated texture and I have tried to get it to happen in other situations, but it seems to depend on the individual box in ways I don’t understand, if the top layer can be pulled off. I am trying moistening the top layer most currently. I had not thought of using the box’s own characteristics until the 18 came along. Most of what I use is just plain, being shipping boxes. But funny you should mention it, I have made a note to keep an eye out for printed boxes such as for products to use in the future.