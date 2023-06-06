In the last week or so that we lived at our previous house, just about a month ago or so, I decided that I would make a Tiny House before I packed up the studio to move. I felt it was important to have the last artwork I made at 451 (as we are now calling the old house in reference to its street number), be something home-related.

So, here is the finished dwelling, Tiny House 18.

I did a more elaborate porch on this house.

To construct it, I took a box and cut out the front, back, and one end of it. I then decorated it and added a larger piece of cardboard to the “porch floor” so that it would stick out beyond the porch. I didn’t use the original box end because when I tried out the look, it just needed to project out from the porch to look right, I don’t know why.

Here is an overhead shot of the porch.

I realized with this structure I would need to be more careful about the door’s fit and swing. In the end I just cut out a door, trimmed it a tiny bit so it would fit in the opening, and gave it hinges. It worked great.

For the attic story, I tried something new. I took a box (I think it was a cream cheese box or something similar) and cut it so that the side of the box formed a flattened peak. Then I attached it to the main body of the house. I felt this method worked well because I didn’t have to construct much yet I got an interesting look.

You can see I did my usual color and pattern-filled decor all over the house.

You may have noticed the “18” on the second story floor. The number was printed on the box I used, and I kept it, because I knew this one would be Tiny House…18! The eighteenth one in my procession of homes.

Now, what’s this?

It’s a close-up of that area to the left of the porch. When I was removing the shipping tape from the box I pulled off some of the upper layer of the cardboard. I love the look of the rippled surface so I gave it a few licks of paint and let it be.

Well, that is about it for Tiny House 18. I am now preparing to make Tiny House 19 as the first artwork made in my new art room at our new house!