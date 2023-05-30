Beauty in Ordinary Places…

… like a carwash!

I don’t like going through the carwash, so when I do, I take photos to distract myself. There are some beautiful sights to see, even as the thudding noises scare me and swishing and spraying water blasts are buffeting the car.

If you use your imagination, what do you see? Landscapes, clouds, sea monsters, large plants, a creature with glowing eyes? Think about that and not about what would happen if those large brushes reached inside the car…

I'm showing you the most interesting and to me, beautiful, shots here. If you want to see the whole trip, check it out here on my personal blog, Sometimes You Get So Confused.






















