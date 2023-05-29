Then and Now : Paint Brochure Version

You know how every so often I like to illustrate paint names. I create a little gallery from a paint brochure. As you may also know we have recently moved to a new house. Our kitchen cabinets are going to painted and white is the best color for the room (if I were simply picking a color I would choose pink but no one else sees it my way).

I picked up a white paint brochure, looked at the color names, and thought, Hmmm, these seem familiar…

I decided to illustrate these names again but without looking at the previous card. A few nights ago, I got to work. Here is the one I just did:

Here is the earlier one from fall, 2021:

Here they are side by side.

I think it’s interesting to see what the color names prompted me to draw then and now. Some are quite similar and others – no!