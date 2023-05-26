Small Artist Sketchbook 2022 – Pages 64 and 65

We are on a journey through another one of my small artist sketchbooks. As with all my books of this type, I take a sketchbook and fill it with whatever I feel like doing at the time. No planning, just enjoyment.
This book was done between August 2020 and February 2022, more or less (I date each page as I do it).
I don’t go through the book page by page in order, though in general the earlier images are at the front and the later ones following – but sometimes I skip pages and come back later, or do some other thing. No reason, that is just how I do it.
Let’s take a look.
Here’s today’s page spread.
Here are individual views of the pages.
Such a contrast in scenes with type of landscape and level of activity
Yes. It comes of skipping around in the book, these inadvertent pairings always seem to make their own story even if I never meant anything by how they are arranged or in what order the pages come. I guess another example of randomness in the world that makes things more interesting than if I planned them. I remember the one on the right I was going to do more to it, but then I liked the look of the page and left it alone.
Now I’m thinking of the beach. (K)
That is funny, today’s picture made me think the same thing. That and what a beautiful sunny day it is.
Awesome pages, your art is always so amazing!