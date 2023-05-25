You may remember that not long ago I participated in a class consisting solely of warm-up exercises (Mixed Media Warm-Ups, three posts). It was taught by Marcie Wolf-Hubbard. In this class, she told us about a collage challenge we might be interested in: Art for a Cause, sponsored by the Arts and Humanities Program at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC. (click on the link and it will take you to more info about the event as well as to the main page of the program).

I don’t know anything about this hospital – I don’t even live near it. But I was impressed that the role of art in healing was considered and respected. I myself have experienced its therapeutic effects during some serious health issues I have had in the last 8-10 years. Art never fails to help me.

OK, here is my third and final group. (Note – the collages don’t have borders around them – I added them in these photos to make them easier to distinguish from the background.)

I enjoyed finding images in the random assortment of the cut squares and building on them.