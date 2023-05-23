You may remember that not long ago I participated in a class consisting solely of warm-up exercises (Mixed Media Warm-Ups, three posts). It was taught by Marcie Wolf-Hubbard. In this class, she told us about a collage challenge we might be interested in: Art for a Cause, sponsored by the Arts and Humanities Program at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC. (click on the link and it will take you to more info about the event as well as to the main page of the program).

More about the Art for a Cause event – the collages will be displayed at the hospital and then given to patients, staff, caregivers, and anyone in the hospital community. I like that idea a lot.

I have also noticed that the hospital also offered some activities in which people could make collages. The healing properties of art and making art were once again in action.

Here is my second group. (Note – the collages don’t have borders around them – I added them in these photos to make them easier to distinguish from the background.)

I’m going to point out a feature of my collage work. Wrinkles. Some artists don’t like them, but I’m fine with them. If the paper wants to stretch and wrinkle, I say, who am I to argue?