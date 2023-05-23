Art for a Cause – Two

2 Replies

You may remember that not long ago I participated in a class consisting solely of warm-up exercises (Mixed Media Warm-Ups, three posts). It was taught by Marcie Wolf-Hubbard. In this class, she told us about a collage challenge we might be interested in: Art for a Cause, sponsored by the Arts and Humanities Program at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC. (click on the link and it will take you to more info about the event as well as to the main page of the program).

More about the Art for a Cause event – the collages will be displayed at the hospital and then given to patients, staff, caregivers, and anyone in the hospital community. I like that idea a lot.

I have also noticed that the hospital also offered some activities in which people could make collages. The healing properties of art and making art were once again in action.

Here is my second group. (Note – the collages don’t have borders around them – I added them in these photos to make them easier to distinguish from the background.)

I’m going to point out a feature of my collage work. Wrinkles. Some artists don’t like them, but I’m fine with them. If the paper wants to stretch and wrinkle, I say, who am I to argue?

2 thoughts on “Art for a Cause – Two

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.