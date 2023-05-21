You may remember that not long ago I participated in a class consisting solely of warm-up exercises (Mixed Media Warm-Ups, three posts). It was taught by Marcie Wolf-Hubbard. In this class, she told us about a collage challenge we might be interested in: Art for a Cause, sponsored by the Arts and Humanities Program at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC. (click on the link and it will take you to more info about the event as well as to the main page of the program).

It was tied in with World Collage Day on 5/13, which I didn’t even know existed. But of course you know that the whole idea appealed to me right away. Here is how things went.

In Marcie’s class, we incorporated a warm-up exercise into preparing for collage work: we took a largish piece of paper and randomly collaged on it. Then we cut it into 4″ x 4″ squares, which was the size of the requested artworks. It was up to us where we went next with them. I decided I’d like to meet the challenge and I made and sent 14 artworks. I’ll show them to you a few at a time.

Here is the first group. (Note – the collages don’t have borders around them – I added them in these photos to make them easier to distinguish from the background.)