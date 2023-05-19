Small Artist Sketchbook 2022 – Pages 62 and 63

We are on a journey through another one of my small artist sketchbooks. As with all my books of this type, I take a sketchbook and fill it with whatever I feel like doing at the time. No planning, just enjoyment.

This book was done between August 2020 and February 2022, more or less (I date each page as I do it).

I don’t go through the book page by page in order, though in general the earlier images are at the front and the later ones following – but sometimes I skip pages and come back later, or do some other thing. No reason, that is just how I do it.

Let’s take a look.

Here’s today’s page spread.

Here are individual views of the pages.

If you have any questions as to the materials or techniques I used, let me know. I love to answer questions!

3 thoughts on “Small Artist Sketchbook 2022 – Pages 62 and 63

  2. Laura (PA Pict)

    The second one gave me a chuckle. I was tickled by the use of bathos not just in your use of words but the placement of the “I just don’t care” within the composition. The first page makes me think of someone painting a mural and becoming so covered in paint that they have become camouflaged or maybe even part of the mural itself.

    Reply
    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      I love both your interpretations. Especially the mural one. So often I think part of the enjoyment of art doing is losing myself in the world of the picture.

      Reply

