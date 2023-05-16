What is Home? Four

As I am preparing for our move to a new house, here are more houses and buildings from my past work. Home means something different to each person – we all have different physical locations, memories, structures for our homes – and yet I think it is one of the most important concepts there is in our society. I know that my home, not just my house, but my home, means everything to me.

Here are some miscellaneous portraits in fabric. If you want details of their construction, look here.

This portrait, of an ornate greenhouse that at the time was used by Robertson’s Florists in Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia, PA, was a sample I made for the gift shop from which I received commissions. I went all out on this one. It’s hand applique with hand embroidery, with the greenhouse made of (I think) taffeta over other fabrics. I pieced the border with floral fabrics and quilted it.

I don’t remember what happened to this hanging, I guess eventually I sold it.

I made this portrait of the Valley Green Inn, a local historic spot and restaurant, as a sample for the shop, which was located in the same neighborhood. It was sold from the shop.

A customer saw it and commissioned me to do a fall-themed version of it. The Inn was to be the site of her sister’s wedding reception and she wanted to give it to her as a gift. Here is that version. And if you say to yourself, well, they look kind of … the same…you would be right. I used the same pattern drawing to make both of them.

These two house portraits were made for a book. I chose local houses that would work well in showing a straight-on portrait and an angled view. I described the book production process in this post – take a look especially if you are interested in how a project like this gets turned into book material.

OK, that’s it for now. More later!