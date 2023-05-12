Small Artist Sketchbook 2022 – Pages 60 and 61

We are on a journey through another one of my small artist sketchbooks. As with all my books of this type, I take a sketchbook and fill it with whatever I feel like doing at the time. No planning, just enjoyment.
This book was done between August 2020 and February 2022, more or less (I date each page as I do it).
I don’t go through the book page by page in order, though in general the earlier images are at the front and the later ones following – but sometimes I skip pages and come back later, or do some other thing. No reason, that is just how I do it.
Let’s take a look.
Here’s today’s page spread.
Here are individual views of the pages.
💙
The second page is a lovely, cozy scene. I imagine it taking place inside one of your tiny houses. I really like the mixture of grids and orbs in the first page.
Thank you. I love making interior scenes, as you certainly know! And the kitchen is my favorite room. Sometime I would like to make a Tiny House with all the room furnishings drawn in. As for the grid-orb picture, that one came about by emphasizing different parts of the random prints I made, another thing I really like doing.