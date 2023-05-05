Small Artist Sketchbook 2022 – Pages 58 and 59

We are on a journey through another one of my small artist sketchbooks. As with all my books of this type, I take a sketchbook and fill it with whatever I feel like doing at the time. No planning, just enjoyment.
This book was done between August 2020 and February 2022, more or less (I date each page as I do it).
I don’t go through the book page by page in order, though in general the earlier images are at the front and the later ones following – but sometimes I skip pages and come back later, or do some other thing. No reason, that is just how I do it.
Let’s take a look.
Here’s today’s page spread.
Here are individual views of the pages.
🖤❤️
Thank you!
I think we have that moth in our collection at work!!
And cataloged by you!
No, I only do the plants.
That insect is very appealing. (K)
I think it has a happy face.
The first page makes me think of a cryptid like West Virginia’s Mothman. I absolutely love the second page. It’s a very atmospheric landscape and I like the way you’ve used the collaged cardboard to create the furrowed fields.
Thank you on behalf of both images. I like making winged creatures. I wish myself that I had wings, maybe that is it. And the landscape – usually I am not interested in such scenes as this, but the coffee holder set me into motion. I love a just plowed field, since I was a kid and they were all around us at home.
I Love the Bug!!