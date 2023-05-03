Wavery but not uncertain

Not long ago I was waiting in the car. The rain was pelting down. Without the wipers to clear the windshield, the scene gradually dissolved into this beautiful image.

In real life it’s a row of nondescript buildings with electrical wires passing overhead. But on this day…a dreamscape.

    The impression at the very first look seemed slightly sad, possibly, but almost immediately became much more universal. The photo kind of melts into connections or likenesses between imagined buildings and imagined human faces, and then their expressions become fluid. Like real life. It’s a beautiful photograph.

