Shapes that caught my eye

As I go through my day I see order and patterns in everything. Here are a couple of pictures to show you what I mean.
This photo is a close-up showing some kind of attachments mechanism on a trailer that’s somehow set on to the back of a vacant garage, aka former used car lot. I guess the appendage was stuck to the building for some reason or other way back when, but it still held on to its hopes of wandering away someday? (Glenside, PA)
This colorful array is the part of the underground mechanicals for a gas station/convenience store (Wawa, for those of you from my part of the world – I need say no more; for the rest of you, look here) – this being for the pumps section of the enterprise.
I took this photo some time back. This station is now up and running and all of this beautiful jumble is buried underground. I feel a little sad about that.
The moral of this story is – keep your eyes open. The world so often arranges itself into an artwork all on its own!
Very well stated. And at least the art work covered up was replaced by another work of art, that art being, the wawa coffee urn.
It does! I love that the mechanicals in that second one are so colorful. (K)
Yes, me too. They are beautiful to look at and I like the fact that every part has a function.
Oh the first photo! You could do so much with that one – it already looks like a completed artistic composition!
I am continually amazed how art can be found anywhere and I like it when form and function combine.
Ah yes. And the ballet of cars swooping and diving around the pumps.
How cool to see all the tank and pipework of the gas station. It’s an insight very few of us will have.
Yes, that one day or so, it was exposed, and then they covered it over and started the next stage. If I had not come by that day, well…
The top photo has a light cord socket for the trailer and two gladhands (hose couplers for the air brakes).
Well, I am glad to know this. I figured it had something to do with the trailer’s past life. I still have no idea why someone pulled it up broadside to the building and then sort of attached it as kind of an extra room, but I think that is a mystery that will stay unsolved! As the building is vacant right now and has been for some time.
Plus, I love the term, gladhands.