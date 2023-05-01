Shapes that caught my eye

As I go through my day I see order and patterns in everything. Here are a couple of pictures to show you what I mean.

This photo is a close-up showing some kind of attachments mechanism on a trailer that’s somehow set on to the back of a vacant garage, aka former used car lot. I guess the appendage was stuck to the building for some reason or other way back when, but it still held on to its hopes of wandering away someday? (Glenside, PA)

This colorful array is the part of the underground mechanicals for a gas station/convenience store (Wawa, for those of you from my part of the world – I need say no more; for the rest of you, look here) – this being for the pumps section of the enterprise.

I took this photo some time back. This station is now up and running and all of this beautiful jumble is buried underground. I feel a little sad about that.

The moral of this story is – keep your eyes open. The world so often arranges itself into an artwork all on its own!