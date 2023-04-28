Small Artist Sketchbook 2022 – Pages 56 and 57

We are on a journey through another one of my small artist sketchbooks. As with all my books of this type, I take a sketchbook and fill it with whatever I feel like doing at the time. No planning, just enjoyment.
This book was done between August 2020 and February 2022, more or less (I date each page as I do it).
I don’t go through the book page by page in order, though in general the earlier images are at the front and the later ones following – but sometimes I skip pages and come back later, or do some other thing. No reason, that is just how I do it.
Let’s take a look.
Here’s today’s page spread.
Here are individual views of the pages.
The right hand page simultaneously made me think of stratifications in the layers of the earth and the mattresses in the story of the Princess in the Pea. I love the left hand page for its vibrant colour choices and the fun mark-making. The whole pieces is very summery and uplifting.
My day starts with color and ideas when I wake up and there’s a post from you! It’s grey times here in Minneapolis and I’m painting a zillion neutral samples for an online class I’m taking (neutrals make me sleepy). Your exuberant sketchbook pages are like caffeine to offset the zillions of neutrals.
Amazing use of color. I love that last image soooooo much! Just “color yumminess”!
Two questions: (1) In that lovely and lively first one, did you use corrugated cardboard for the line-like (but not rigid-looking) markings behind the figure?
And (2) I’ve been meaning to ask you this for years: What weight is the paper in the sketchbooks you use? Just curious, as you do a lot to some of your pages and I assume you use both sides of each sheet.
