Mixed Media Warm-ups 2

Back in March, I took a short series of online classes called Mixed-Media Art Warmups through the Smithsonian with Marcie Wolf-Hubbard. You may remember her as the instructor for the Tiny House and Tiny Interiors classes I have taken. I really enjoy her classes, both for her instruction and for the sense of camaraderie with other Tiny House aficionados. The idea of the class was to introduce and to work through various activities to get our creative mixed-media minds into action. The work we produced could be used for generating ideas or as the basis for a work to be added on/completed later. Marcie gave us our prompt or theme, we quickly assembled our supplies, and we had between 8-10 minutes to work. After each one we discussed our efforts and then…on to another challenge! It was a lot of fun. I liked the process of creating quickly and without stopping for self-judgement. Ideas flowed. I’ll show you some of my results in a short series of posts. If I can remember the prompt (I was not good about keeping records matching art to prompt) I will mention it.

This image was a combination of two prompts. The first was to work with the idea of QR or bar codes. I interpreted this loosely to mean repeated square shapes with some kind of filling. The second challenge was on the theme of a gameboard. That is where the numbered squares came in.

This one involved taking a simple vase shape and going from there. I interpreted things pretty literally here, but as I think about it now, I would like to try the vase shape in a different context – maybe as someone’s head? Or as their body? Or as a ship on the ocean? You see what I mean about how you get ideas…? In this image, I used inks and a little paint.

In this challenge we did random writing on various papers using different writing utensils. Then we arranged them into a collage. I added a head to the person-shape on the right and voila! All done. I loved this writing idea, and I think it made wonderful papers to work with. We also talked about the concept of including writing in artworks and how it affects the viewer’s interpretation of the piece if the writing can be read, or not.

In this challenge, we created two different papers – and then we combined them into a composition. My “composition” looked too random to me – so after class I did a lot more work on this piece to create what I considered a finished image.