Mixed Media Warm-ups 1

Back in March, I took a short series of online classes called Mixed-Media Art Warmups through the Smithsonian with Marcie Wolf-Hubbard. You may remember her as the instructor for the Tiny House and Tiny Interiors classes I have taken. I really enjoy her classes, both for her instruction and for the sense of camaraderie with other Tiny House aficionados.
The idea of the class was to introduce and to work through various activities to get our creative mixed-media minds into action. The work we produced could be used for generating ideas or as the basis for a work to be added on/completed later.
Marcie gave us our prompt or theme, we quickly assembled our supplies, and we had between 8-10 minutes to work. After each one we discussed our efforts and then…on to another challenge!
It was a lot of fun. I liked the process of creating quickly and without stopping for self-judgement. Ideas flowed.
I’ll show you some of my results in a short series of posts. If I can remember the prompt (I was not good about keeping records matching art to prompt) I will mention it.
This one is a combination of two prompts – the first I have forgotten, and the second one involved layering and overlapping random pieces of paper – and then I added more details later on.
This exercise involved layering with see-through sections. I think this one looks like the guy is wearing the house. I cleaned it up a bit later on (adding the person’s hand to make it more clear) but it is essentially as I did it in class.
This image I made with leftovers from the class. It is another one in which I overlapped random pieces of paper. It’s interesting to work this way, because you start off with no plan, but as you add, you find yourself being more particular where you place things.
Looks like it was a wonderful and inspiring class