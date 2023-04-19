Tiny House 17

How about another Tiny House? You know how I make these structures by now, so I won’t go into details. Let’s just take a look.

Exterior views:

Interior views:

Details:

I love making Tiny Houses. I am sure you will be seeing more of them!

11 thoughts on “Tiny House 17

    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      Thank you. Once again, there is nothing like black/white to both stand out on its own and to emphasize all the other colors. I do not know what I would do without these two colors, I don’t think there is a substitute for what they can do.

  6. Nancy Bell Scott

    Another wonderful tiny house, and it is so charming, whimsical, and earthy in a way, all at the same time. They all are. I see new elements in each tiny house you post that take our attention in different directions every time. That said, and it’s the truth, TH14 will always stay my favorite, as I am lucky enough to see it in person every single day here in my own house. A few things never get old, and this is one of them! Thank you, Claudia, and for continuing to share the new tiny houses you create.

