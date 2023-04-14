Small Artist Sketchbook 2022 – Pages 52 and 53

We are on a journey through another one of my small artist sketchbooks. As with all my books of this type, I take a sketchbook and fill it with whatever I feel like doing at the time. No planning, just enjoyment.
This book was done between August 2020 and February 2022, more or less (I date each page as I do it).
I don’t go through the book page by page in order, though in general the earlier images are at the front and the later ones following – but sometimes I skip pages and come back later, or do some other thing. No reason, that is just how I do it.
Let’s take a look.
The height of COVID, are those masks having a discussion ?
Wow, if only all those masks could talk, OMG what we would hear.
They look like masks
I thoroughly enjoy the lightness and nature of your art. It seems to come from a place of genuine discovery and pleasure. Wonderful work.
Thank you. Art is my adventure, that is how I would always describe all these years I’ve been doing it!
I love those people!
I like their look too. Once again I wonder where I get some of these ideas all right.
I like the attitude of those oblong people. Embracing possibilities and not being anchored by worries of other’s opinions is very liberating.
This is my dream and goal to work to – listen to my own head. These guys already know that answer, it seems.
I really like those impressionistic trees. They look like they want to be stitched. (K)