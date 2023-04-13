Printmaking studio class – Linoleum block printing #3

During January-February-March 2023 I took a printmaking class at Abington Art Center in Abington, PA. I have some experience of printmaking, primarily relief printing with linoleum, and we did some work of this type during the sessions. In addition, this class exposed me to several other methods of making prints. I’ll give you my experiences in a series of posts.

Wondering what the process of linoleum block printing entails? Look here if you want to get a full explanation of how I go about making an image in this way.

Here’s another linoleum block print I made – this time from a photo. I took this picture through the window of an annex to a thrift shop – the room was one big collection of all kinds of objects piled every which way.

I made an India ink drawing of the elements that appealed to me…

then off I went to class and printed it.

I’m very happy with this image. I love the odd shapes of all the lamps and I really enjoyed working with them!