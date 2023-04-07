Small Artist Sketchbook 2022 – Pages 50 and 51

We are on a journey through another one of my small artist sketchbooks. As with all my books of this type, I take a sketchbook and fill it with whatever I feel like doing at the time. No planning, just enjoyment.
This book was done between August 2020 and February 2022, more or less (I date each page as I do it).
I don’t go through the book page by page in order, though in general the earlier images are at the front and the later ones following – but sometimes I skip pages and come back later, or do some other thing. No reason, that is just how I do it.
Let’s take a look.
Here’s today’s page spread. Both pictures are done in gouache.
Here are individual views of the pages.
I really like the way that sap green colour unifies the pages. It makes me think that the human and the cat are either able to look out at the view in the landscape painting or else their house is nestled within that landscape.
I love your woman and chair, her expression and fingers gives life to this piece!