Stencil letters and postcards

You might remember that a while back I stenciled these about to be discarded T-shirts with these super-deep messages?

As an update, they are doing fine and they seem to be enjoying their new lives as cultural icons. But that’s not what I wanted to talk about, really.

What I meant to say was something simpler. I had some cut out cardboard postcards on my work table as I was painting and I smeared them with leftover paint, as is my habit. There they languished until the stencils came along. I took the opportunity to use them on the painted backgrounds, no meaning, no rhyme or reason, just letter shapes. Here are a couple of the resulting postcards.