In the fall of 2022 I participated in studio painting sessions at Woodmere Museum of Art. The class was called Exploring Abstraction and was led by Val Rossman. If any of this information sounds familiar it is because I have done previous sessions in the studio with this group. And that’s because I like being there!

Our instructor came up with a theme for us to consider during the latter sessions of 2022. She focused on the idea of writing and lettering as part of or as the whole of a composition.

I loved this idea and made several paintings along this theme. I’ve done a lot with lettering, asemic writing, and so on over the years, but never where they were the design and focus of a composition. It was a lot of fun.

Here is my second painting in this little series. How did I name it? I opened the dictionary and chose a word at random. Yes, I did.

“Truant”

20″ x 16″

12/2022