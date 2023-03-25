In the fall of 2022 I participated in studio painting sessions at Woodmere Museum of Art. The class was called Exploring Abstraction and was led by Val Rossman. If any of this information sounds familiar it is because I have done previous sessions in the studio with this group. And that’s because I like being there!
Our instructor came up with a theme for us to consider during the latter sessions of 2022. She focused on the idea of writing and lettering as part of or as the whole of a composition.
I loved this idea and made several paintings along this theme. I’ve done a lot with lettering, asemic writing, and so on over the years, but never where they were the design and focus of a composition. It was a lot of fun. Here’s my first effort.
The First Time I Wrote to You
20″ x 16″
12/2022
What a perfect brief for you! I think the result is fabulous too.
Thank you. I want to make more of these paintings, they are simply so pleasant and enjoyable, there is no angst about how to go about it, I just …write nonsense and take it from there.
Great! I look forward to seeing more of them.
👏♥️👏