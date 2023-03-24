Small Artist Sketchbook 2022 – Pages 46 and 47

We are on a journey through another one of my small artist sketchbooks. As with all my books of this type, I take a sketchbook and fill it with whatever I feel like doing at the time. No planning, just enjoyment.
This book was done between August 2020 and February 2022, more or less (I date each page as I do it).
I don’t go through the book page by page in order, though in general the earlier images are at the front and the later ones following – but sometimes I skip pages and come back later, or do some other thing. No reason, that is just how I do it.
Let’s take a look.
Here’s today’s page spread.
Here are individual views of the pages.
Both pages are great but I love the intrigue of the left hand page – and also all the blues. It could be an illustration from one of your short poems that also suggests it is part of a wider narrative.
Thank you. I did like that blue picture, it grew out of a couple of random pieces that somehow I fit together. What a lot of fun that was.
Now that I’ve completed that color wheel exercise I am really digging how you use color even more than I did before, I can’t explain it but now I am like really “color sensitive” 🙂
Thank you. I understand what you mean. I use color however I think it looks right and I never saw the need for a color wheel, etc., but – in several classes and so on I’ve been exposed to it as part of the teaching, and I think it gives a good vocabulary with which to talk about color with others.
I sense the beginning of a mystery novel for that first drawing. For the second drawing, I am putting in an order for that rug.
You bet about the mystery. I see them everywhere. And why not? Life needs a little spicing up so often. As for the rug, I love depicting them and I bet I could make this rug in punch needle (very very slowly depending on the size of your room!)
Oooo…intrigue. Love these! (And I’m glad to know that other people put words on these things, too. 🙃) 👏♥️👏